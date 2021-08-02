 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $639,900

Make your friends & family jealous with this stunning 2 story home on a 1/2 acre lot on a private cul-de-sac in Ladue schools! Foyer with marble flooring flanked by French doors leading into a private office with screened in patio/sun room, and the formal dining room. Find your inner chef in the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, coffee bar, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, pantry & high end stainless appliances. Main floor laundry. Pick a book from the built-in shelves & light a fire in the family room fireplace while admiring the wood peg flooring. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with double sinks & updated tile. Additional walk in closet for the fashion lover. Finished walk-out basement has a wood burning fireplace, additional sleeping room & full bath. Relax out back on the multi-level deck & built in hot tub in privacy surrounded by woods. Side entry 3 car garage. Roof new in 2019, HVAC new in 2020. In-ground sprinkler system and pet fence.

