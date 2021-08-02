Make your friends & family jealous with this stunning 2 story home on a 1/2 acre lot on a private cul-de-sac in Ladue schools! Foyer with marble flooring flanked by French doors leading into a private office with screened in patio/sun room, and the formal dining room. Find your inner chef in the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, coffee bar, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, pantry & high end stainless appliances. Main floor laundry. Pick a book from the built-in shelves & light a fire in the family room fireplace while admiring the wood peg flooring. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with double sinks & updated tile. Additional walk in closet for the fashion lover. Finished walk-out basement has a wood burning fireplace, additional sleeping room & full bath. Relax out back on the multi-level deck & built in hot tub in privacy surrounded by woods. Side entry 3 car garage. Roof new in 2019, HVAC new in 2020. In-ground sprinkler system and pet fence.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed Wednesday for a temporary restraining order against the county mandate.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
AT&T sold the building in 2006 for $205 million. It's now valued at $14 million.
Ben Poremba's restaurants and Apotheosis Comics & Lounge say nonvaccinated customers are still welcome to eat and drink outdoors.
Health officials said they are prioritizing disease investigation for infections among children younger than 12, as coronavirus cases continue to rise