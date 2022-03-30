This is a spectacular offering of a beautiful Victorian home nestled in the quiet part of Historic Soulard. This property is very competitively priced when compared to its competition. Built in 1887 for the Master Brewer for Greentree Brewery. Original interior unpainted molding and hardwood throughout. Finished basement living area. Indoor year-round swim spa. Double lot with large landscaped yard and two detached garages with an additional parking pad. Full 3rd floor apartment with large rooftop deck and downtown skyline Arch view. Many updates including new roof, 2nd floor HVAC, exterior and interior paint, gutters, new/refinished flooring and much more.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $640,000
