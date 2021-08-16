5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,000

WHEW! It's hot outside but this home is sure to sizzle!! Exceptional layout is offered in this 1.5 story. Spread out & enjoy 4,700 square feet of living space. Entry boasts an abundance of natural light. Laundry and 1/2 bath are right off the kitchen that features granite, stainless appliances, and walk-in pantry. Enjoy your morning coffee right off the kitchen on your maintenance free deck. Relax and retreat to a true master suite with fireplace, bay window, coffered ceiling, updated spa-like bath that features soaking tub and over-sized shower. Head upstairs and there's space to entertain in the huge family rec space, an addt'l master suite & 2 over-sized bedrooms. But wait .. there's more in the LL. Full living quarters with family room w/ 3rd fireplace,bedroom, kitchen, work-room and walk-out to landscaped flat back yard and patio. Meticulously cared for home w/newer carpet, roof, and 2 brand new Lennox Elite HVAC systems. You will love Nottinghill-come see why it's all right HERE!