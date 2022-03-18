5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $649,900

Nestled among the ordinary is an extraordinary home, a sprawling, comfortable space that will leave you little reason to leave home. The home was designed and built by a local business owner in the trades and, as a person that has seen and worked on many homes over the years, he built a home that he considered to be the best of them all. It’s difficult to disagree, with standout spaces like a grand two-story foyer, massive family room with a full-length bar and wood burning fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen with a covered screened in deck, not one but two master suites, one of which has a vaulted ceiling and a bathroom ensuite larger than most living rooms, an indoor hot-tub and sauna, two office spaces, large oversized three car garage, and an elevator that grants access to all three levels. If that wasn’t enough, the home even has an attached two-bedroom, one bath apartment with its own entrance. Sure, the home needs some updating, but you’ll never find another one like this one.