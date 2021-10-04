 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $650,000

We have lived here for 47 years and I could tell you about my home until you nodded off. That would not necessarily stop me from talking but I will spare you. If you love old homes and history, ( Minnie Claas was married in the front Parlor on September 21, 1892), you might like this home. While the modern systems that make a home convenient for a living are there, it is a Victorian.

