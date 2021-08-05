If you are looking for a beautifully built, designed, and maintained 2 year old home with high end finishes in an amazing location in Kirkwood, this is the home for you! The covered front porch invites you into the light and bright entry. Upon entering you are greeted by a stunning Dining Room with box beams highlighted with stained wood ceilings (currently used as a Den/office). The remainder of the main level is a spacious, sun-filled, open floor plan including Kitchen and Breakfast Room overlooking the main living area as well as the private backyard with 18X17 patio with custom stone outdoor fireplace. Upstairs is a gracious master suite & bath with separate soaking tub & separate shower. There's also a 2nd floor laundry room as well as 3 additional bedrooms with a charming flat weave carpet, modern ceiling fans, & large double bath. The deep pour finished lower level with 5th bedroom, full bath, and family room creates an additional 800+/- living space for all ages. COME SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $674,500
