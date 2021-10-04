5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $675,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous sprawling full brick ranch home on approx 2.2 acres. This home offers 5 bedrooms (2 master suites), 4 full baths, vaulted ceilings, 42 inch white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Gorgeous 27x15 living room with a wood burning fireplace. Wood floors, updated vinyl windows and more! The recently updated master suite offers a luxury bath and your own outside entrance to the private deck and hot tub! The secondary bedrooms are spacious and there is a second master suite/in-law quarters in the lower level. You will love the acreage, mature trees, and the privacy this home offers. Enjoy owning your own mini resort in the heart of South County with the 20x24 covered lanai (party pavilion), in-ground pool with a pool house that offers a screened sitting area and private dressing room. If that is not enough, this property backs to Union Park that offers an additional 66 acres of green space and is only minutes from downtown.