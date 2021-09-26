5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,000

ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS!! Welcome to your investment property! This home has 5 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom is on the main level, the other four are upstairs. Main floor laundry, eat in kitchen, full wooden deck out back, full walk out dry basement, central AC unit, custom built in book case, and multiple fire places throughout. The home needs some TLC, Tenant just moved out in June of this year, rent rate was 1500 a month! There is so much to like about this home, it is definitely a must see! Home is being sold in its current condition, seller will not do any repairs, inspections are for buyers knowledge only, utilities will be on this coming week. Seller will be completing some repairs, but will affect the price after completion. seller will entertain any reasonable offer