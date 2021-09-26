ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS!! Welcome to your investment property! This home has 5 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom is on the main level, the other four are upstairs. Main floor laundry, eat in kitchen, full wooden deck out back, full walk out dry basement, central AC unit, custom built in book case, and multiple fire places throughout. The home needs some TLC, Tenant just moved out in June of this year, rent rate was 1500 a month! There is so much to like about this home, it is definitely a must see! Home is being sold in its current condition, seller will not do any repairs, inspections are for buyers knowledge only, utilities will be on this coming week. Seller will be completing some repairs, but will affect the price after completion. seller will entertain any reasonable offer
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hang 10: Cardinals steal their way to 10th consecutive win, pull off a trick in ninth inning to edge Brewers, 2-1
Cardinals have a 10-game winning streak for the first time since 2001 and the 13th time in the past 130 years of club history.
Sosa struck on the right hand by a pitch in the sixth inning and rushed off the field. Team can match franchise's consecutive wins record in nightcap.
The houses at Kingshighway and Highway 40 have been vacant for years. Drury Hotels finally sold them to a developer.
Developer Lux Living proposes 144-unit apartment building on prominent site.
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
An online petition urges more mental health resources for students. There is no indication the deaths are related, campus officials said.
Streaking into history: Power-packed Cardinals dominate in doubleheader sweep of Cubs, match club record 14 consecutive wins
Cardinals hit five home runs in Game 2 to win 12-4 and eight total homers as they match the record of the 1935 team.
Crank it up to 11: Cardinals win 11th consecutive, assure 14th straight winning season but Arenado leaves 10-2 rout after tarp tumble
Arenado's sore back gives Cardinals pause as they thump Brewers to win fourth consecutive series against a contending team. Mikolas throws seven strong innings.
Parkway Superintendent Keith Marty on Thursday warned of severe consequences for the graffiti.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has about half the number of prosecutors on staff as five years ago.
Determined Dozen: Goldschmidt launches two homers, rallies Cardinals to sweep Brewers, win 12th straight
Cardinals score eight unanswered for 8-5 victory. Wainwright gets his 2,000th career strikeout but abbreviates his start.