5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $699,900

Welcome to 239 Westgate, located in the private Parkview Neighborhood.This exceptional estate boasts 3,706 SQFT including 5 BD & 3.5 BTH.Updated according to current trends, you’ll love that the historical integrity & architectural grandeur of this century home has been meticulously maintained. As you walk through the door you’re greeted with a large entry foyer& view of the most beautiful sweeping staircase. Gorgeous French Doors invite you into your formal Living RM & Family RM. Open kitchen features white cabinets, tile backsplash, built in storage & sitting area. Accessed by a separate staircase, 2nd floor has a master suite with entertaining RM, office, laundry & ensuite BTH. 2 BD & BTH complete this level. 3rd floor features 2 BD & full BTH. Enjoy outside entertaining in your backyard that leads to your carriage house style garage. Charming features include historic trim, crown molding, detailed millwork, soaring ceilings & natural light throughout.This is your dream home!