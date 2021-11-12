This charming Victorian Era home, built in 1868, has been beautifully restored to accentuate all it's architectural details, while still accommodating today's lifestyles. As you enter the ten foot foyer, you will be struck by the gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, graceful stairway & light filled rooms. The center hall plan includes a gracious living room, cozy den w/ gas fireplace & dining room w/ an original marble mantel & bay window. The kitchen was remodel w/ custom hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, classic tin ceiling & custom pantry. The spacious room off the back overlooks the wooded lot & makes a perfect home office. Four very large bedrooms on the second floor & a full bath. The light-filled room at the back of the second floor with built-in bookcases could be a wonderful playroom. Fall in love the custom paneled third floor family space or bedroom w/ full bath. LL bedroom, bath & laundry. Spacious wooded lot & 2 car detached garage.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $715,000
