Sellers will consider a long closing date if needed. Gracious light filled home on a gorgeous tree-lined street. Home offers historical charm w/ modern amenities. Spacious rooms throughout makes entertaining a treat.Also great for everyday living. Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances opens to fabulously large family room w/ eating area. Sellers thoughtfully planned this addition to make it work for today's lifestyle adding a nice mudroom w/ storage & expanding the basement to offer extra space for a 5th bedroom (or office or kid hangout) & full bath! 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry on second and 2 bedrooms, full bath on third. Highlights include wood floors, lovely moldings, built ins, window seat in dining room & numerous windows throughout allowing for lots of natural light. Fenced yard w/ patio. Amazing location! Walk to Wash. U., the Loop, Clayton, public transportation, restaurants, shops, libraries & numerous parks! (Flynn Park is a few doors down!)
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $725,000
