Located on a wonderful street within walking distance to Forest Park & all the Central West End attractions, this COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2.5 story home blends period details seamlessly w/ modern updates. Enter the grand foyer where you're transported to a bygone era that creates a warm feeling of home. The bright main level w/ brand new white oak wood flrs has been arranged as an open concept while still honoring the original architectural integrity. Historic millwork, pocket doors, built-ins, front & back staircases & large NEW WINDOWS are what makes this a CWE classic. The white kitchen is flooded w/ natural light & features a built-in banquet, stainless appliances, quartz counters & opens to the spacious & private backyard (w/ BRAND NEW 2-car GARAGE). The dreamy owner's suite has all the bells & whistles including a private deck & built-in wardrobe. Whether it's entertaining, studying or working, the 3rd fl family rm is a perfect space for children & adults. A MUST SEE EXPERIENCE!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $725,000
