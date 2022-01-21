Breathtaking contemporary home in desirable Forest Ridge subdivision where scenic views meet privacy & luxury. Step into the huge vaulted great room wrapped w/ large picture windows leading to an impressive stone fireplace accompanied by a built-in bar. Main floor master suite boasts a massive walk-in closet & beautiful bathroom w/ double sinks, walk-in shower & separate soaking tub. A chef's delight, the spacious kitchen includes solid surface countertops, center island, SS appliances, two pantries, & is rounded out w/ the signature scenic views. The serene back patio overlooks a spectacular custom swimming pool. A home office, half-bath & laundry room complete the main floor. Exquisitely finished LL w/ 4 bedrooms & large full bath. Enjoy entertaining in the second family room w/ additional fireplace, built-in bar w/ two ovens, & a temperature-controlled wine cellar fit for a sommelier. An ideal location – Lindbergh schools & walking distance from Sunset Country Club!!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $729,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Once upon a time, parents took an active role in their children's development while schools focused on education. Now schools do it all.
The settlement money came through just before Christmas. It’s now sitting in a trust account until St. Louis-area leaders decide how to spend it.
Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
Ben Polson had an MBA and a law degree before he followed his father into the St. Louis Fire Department.
Morgan Webb, a notary public, ordered the fake vaccine cards from China.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
The Westchester features farm-to-table dining for lunch and dinner.
Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri and has been at Channel 5 since April, made national news after a viewer criticized her for being 'very Asian.'
From 1961 to 2013, Guido Weiss was the preeminent mathematician at Washington University.