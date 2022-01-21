5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $729,000

Breathtaking contemporary home in desirable Forest Ridge subdivision where scenic views meet privacy & luxury. Step into the huge vaulted great room wrapped w/ large picture windows leading to an impressive stone fireplace accompanied by a built-in bar. Main floor master suite boasts a massive walk-in closet & beautiful bathroom w/ double sinks, walk-in shower & separate soaking tub. A chef's delight, the spacious kitchen includes solid surface countertops, center island, SS appliances, two pantries, & is rounded out w/ the signature scenic views. The serene back patio overlooks a spectacular custom swimming pool. A home office, half-bath & laundry room complete the main floor. Exquisitely finished LL w/ 4 bedrooms & large full bath. Enjoy entertaining in the second family room w/ additional fireplace, built-in bar w/ two ovens, & a temperature-controlled wine cellar fit for a sommelier. An ideal location – Lindbergh schools & walking distance from Sunset Country Club!!