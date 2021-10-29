 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $730,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $730,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $730,000

Welcome to this stunning 1.5-story home on a pristine 1-acre lot in Sunset Hills! You'll be wowed by the brick exterior with beautiful stonework, impeccable landscaping, covered porches and a water feature. The foyer opens to the parlor, dining room, and living room, perfect for entertaining. No detail has been overlooked: columns, hardwood floors, crown molding, millwork, and plantation shutters. The kitchen boasts granite counters, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, breakfast room, marble tilework, and a dual-sided stone fireplace w/hearth room & 2-story second foyer. The master features columned sitting room and en-suite bath w/whirlpool tub. The upstairs has 4 more bedrooms incl. exercise rm w/equipment to stay, plus 2 full baths and laundry. Finished, walk-out LL has huge rec room w/gas fireplace, full kitchen, bathrm, office, and tons of space for storage. Enjoy fall in the backyard oasis! Whole home generator gives peace of mind. See the features sheet for all the extras!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News