5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $730,000

Welcome to this stunning 1.5-story home on a pristine 1-acre lot in Sunset Hills! You'll be wowed by the brick exterior with beautiful stonework, impeccable landscaping, covered porches and a water feature. The foyer opens to the parlor, dining room, and living room, perfect for entertaining. No detail has been overlooked: columns, hardwood floors, crown molding, millwork, and plantation shutters. The kitchen boasts granite counters, top-of-the-line stainless appliances, breakfast room, marble tilework, and a dual-sided stone fireplace w/hearth room & 2-story second foyer. The master features columned sitting room and en-suite bath w/whirlpool tub. The upstairs has 4 more bedrooms incl. exercise rm w/equipment to stay, plus 2 full baths and laundry. Finished, walk-out LL has huge rec room w/gas fireplace, full kitchen, bathrm, office, and tons of space for storage. Enjoy fall in the backyard oasis! Whole home generator gives peace of mind. See the features sheet for all the extras!