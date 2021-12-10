5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $735,000

Located on a tree lined gated street, this beautiful home has magnificent historic architectural features with modern conveniences. Three stories, five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, & topped with a mansard roof, this beauty boasts stained glass windows adorned with the fleur de lis, detailed millwork, seven fireplaces, ten foot ceilings, & bright light from the large windows. Updated with many modern amenities including a second floor laundry (there is also a laundry room in the basement), a large master suite with marble double vanity, heated slate floor, soaking tub & walk in shower, you will simply fall in love with all the details. Enjoy the convenience of remote control gas fireplaces in living room & master bedroom. The landscaped backyard is a perfect place for entertaining or a private retreat, or enjoy the view from the screened back porch. The fantastic CWE location is convenient to local restaurants, shops & Forest Park. 5231 Westminster Place is ready for its next chapter.