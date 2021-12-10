Located on a tree lined gated street, this beautiful home has magnificent historic architectural features with modern conveniences. Three stories, five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, & topped with a mansard roof, this beauty boasts stained glass windows adorned with the fleur de lis, detailed millwork, seven fireplaces, ten foot ceilings, & bright light from the large windows. Updated with many modern amenities including a second floor laundry (there is also a laundry room in the basement), a large master suite with marble double vanity, heated slate floor, soaking tub & walk in shower, you will simply fall in love with all the details. Enjoy the convenience of remote control gas fireplaces in living room & master bedroom. The landscaped backyard is a perfect place for entertaining or a private retreat, or enjoy the view from the screened back porch. The fantastic CWE location is convenient to local restaurants, shops & Forest Park. 5231 Westminster Place is ready for its next chapter.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
Missouri governor makes habit of lashing out at reporters when the news makes him look bad.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.