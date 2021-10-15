Superb location on private cul de sac, just steps away from Euclid Ave., Central West End shops, restaurants, and attractions. This handsome 1907 Federal-style residence has been tastefully and sensitively updated by its current owners. This house is extensively renovated from top to bottom both inside and outside while retaining the original architectural integrity and detailing throughout including original millwork, fireplace mantels, wainscoting, box-beam ceilings, stained glass windows and an elegant staircase with first floor inglenook. A new breakfast/sun room was added along with an oversized 2-car garage and a patio in the private, fenced backyard. A true gem in the heart of the Central West End.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $739,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We needed to go a different way': Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Two years removed NL manager of the year award, three weeks after record 17-game winning streak, Shildt 'floored' by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.