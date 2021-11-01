Welcome to this sophisticated and in a highly desirable Ladue neighborhood home. Here you will find all the convenience you may be looking for. All high end finishes throughout this mid century home. This home offers open floor plan, 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Lower level has it's own entrance that could be easily used as the in law quarter. For your convenience, this home offers two laundries, main and lower level laundries. Custom made kitchen cabinets, large island with the quartz counter tops. Too much to mention, this is a definitely must see home to feel all the modern and high end finishes. Open house Sunday 10/10th from 1pm-4pm. All offers are due by Wednesday 10/13th, 7pm. Response time on Thursday 10/14th. by 6pm.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900
