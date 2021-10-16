5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $749,900

Open House 10/16 from 1-3 PM! Coming Soon to Kirkwood! Live within walking distance to Kirkwood Park at this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath & 3081 total sq ft 2-story home. Main level is stunning w/ 9ft ceilings, beaming hardwood floors, crown molding & dining room complete w/ wainscoting. Kitchen & butler's pantry come fully equipped w/ 42” cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances: gas range, dishwasher, microwave, vented hood & beverage cooler. The kitchen & breakfast area flows openly to the spacious family room w/ 42" wood burning fireplace & custom mantle. Mudroom w/ built in cubbies, office workstation & walk out to private patio w/ large level lot, complete the main level. Upstairs boasts 4 spacious bedrooms including Master suite w/ coffered ceiling, 2 large closets & custom bathroom, 2nd floor laundry room & updated hall bath. Finished LL offers 9ft ceilings, a family room, 5th bedroom & full bathroom. Add'l features include: 2-car garage & Zoned, high eff. HVAC. Welcome home!