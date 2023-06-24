5 BD/4.5 BA, 1.5 story custom home w/ open floor plan. There's no wasted space on this .6 acre, nearly level lot w/ finished walk out lower level, luxurious master bath suite, custom kitchen, & upgraded front elevation! Featuring a beautiful 2 story great room w/ gas fireplace opening up to the large kitchen w/ designer cabinetry, center island, oversized breakfast room & huge laundry/mudroom. The main floor master suite has a spa like master bath w/ his & her vanities, oversized shower & separate soaking tub. A powder room and spacious flex room, perfect for your additional living area needs, rounds out the main floor. Moving upstairs, 3 large bedrooms all have walk-in closets, the 2nd & 3rd bed has a Jack & Jill bath & the 4th bed, ensuite style w/ private bath. The finished lower level has a 9' pour, spacious media/family room, 5th bedroom, full bath and bonus office/craft/sleeping room. Large lot, deep back yard, 3 car garage!