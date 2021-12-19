ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS!! Welcome to your investment property! This home has 5 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms, 1 bedroom is on the main level, the other four are upstairs. Brand New ROOF, just installed, that decreases your overall renovation cost by thousands of dollars!!!!Main floor laundry, eat in kitchen, full wooden deck out back, full walk out dry basement, central AC unit, custom built in book case, and multiple fire places throughout. The home needs some TLC, Tenant just moved out in June of this year, rent rate was 1500 a month! There is so much to like about this home, it is definitely a must see! Home is being sold in its current condition, seller will not do any repairs, inspections are for buyers knowledge only, utilities are on, seller will entertain any reasonable offer
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.