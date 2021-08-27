5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $759,000

Superb location on private cul de sac, just steps away from Euclid Ave., Central West End shops, restaurants, and attractions. This handsome 1907 Federal-style residence has been tastefully and sensitively updated by its current owners. This house is extensively renovated from top to bottom both inside and outside while retaining the original architectural integrity and detailing throughout including original millwork, fireplace mantels, wainscoting, box-beam ceilings, stained glass windows and an elegant staircase with first floor inglenook. A new breakfast/sun room was added along with an oversized 2-car garage and a patio in the private, fenced backyard. A true gem in the heart of the Central West End.