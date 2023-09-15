GREAT OPPORTUNITY IN CREVE COEUR OFF OF LADUE RD! Minutes to Bellerive CC, Mercy, Whitfield & Elks Lodge! Great PREMIUM Lot in Royalgate! Level .60 Acre-BACKS TO WOODS/TREES/COMMON GROUND! Stately Home: 4600+ SQ FT of LIVING SPACE! 4 CAR GARAGE w/Extra Parking! SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES! Living Rm is Open to Family Rm with Fireplace-Nice for Entertaining! Great Size Dining Rm-Plenty of Room for Holiday Events! Kitchen Features Breakfast Room, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Main Floor Laundry/Mudroom. Work from Main Level Home Office w/ Built-ins! MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM SUITE w/Adjoining Full Bath-Perfect for Master/Inlaw/Guest! 4 More Bedrooms Up inc Master Suite w/Luxury Bath + Sitting Room. AWESOME LOWER LEVEL: Huge Recreation Area, Wet Bar, Bath & Space for Pool Table, Game Tables & Parties! Fall in Love with This PRIVATE LEVEL BACKYARD with Huge Paver Patio, Firepit, Hot Tub & So Much Room for Play & Outdoor Entertaining! Sprinkler System. See Extra Feature Sheet.