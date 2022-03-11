5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $774,900

Situated on nearly an acre of ground w/ mature trees & newer landscaping this home boast over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious foyer opens to light-filled living room w/ gleaming wood floors, adjoining dining room opens to large family room addition w/ vaulted, beamed ceiling w/ custom built-in bookshelves, baywindow over looks very large yard w/ attached patio & pergola. Updated kitchen, new white cabinets & cooktop w/ adjoing breakfast area over looks LL family room, great for keeping an eye on the kids. Upstairs features a very spacious primary suite w/ large walk-in closet, ensuite bath & balcony + 3 add'l bdrms & bath. The lower level features an add'l fam. rm w/ firplc. (non-fun.), newer full bath, add'l bdrm + laundry room. Another large recreation room is ideal for that add'l living space everyone seeks. PLUS, a very large unfinished room ideal for storage & home work shop. All situated on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes everything Ladue has to offer their residents.