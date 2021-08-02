One of Kirkwood's hidden gems residing within the boundaries of Kirkwood Park! Fireworks, Greentree festival, Kirkwood pool and much more right out your front door. Sitting on a half acre this home boasts almost 2,600 sqft plus a finished lower level making it a grand total of 3,768 sqft of living area. Lovely front porch perfect for that morning coffee or evening read. Enter inside where you're greeted with beautiful custom wood work, top of the line amenities and an open floor plan. Spacious family room with huge windows allowing in tons of natural light, along with a gas fp for the cooler months. Formal dining area displays wains coating, a tray ceiling with crown molding and a beautiful light fixture. Kitchen features of plethora of marble countertops and custom cabinetry, not to mention stainless steel appliances, stainless hood, breakfast bar and butlers pantry. Powder room on main. Master suite and bath. Up and lower laundry rooms. Private patio with seating and wood burning fp.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $775,000
