5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $775,000
Sophisticated and Chic Custom Built Kirkwood Home. Floorplan is Ideal for Today's living & this one is Move In Ready! Welcoming entry brings you into a private office. Fresh wide plank hardwoods and premier moldings flank the main floor. Inviting DR takes you into the expansive great room with beautiful Stone gas FP and built-in cabinets. Light & bright kitchen / breakfast room, center island, gourmet appliances & farmhouse apron sink. Upper level features spacious primary BR w/ coffered ceilings, lux bath w/ double vanities & sep tub & shower. 3 add. BR's on upper level w/ full bth. Great closet space. Finished walk-out lower level is full of natural light and ideal for entertaining & private guest suite! Family rm w/ wet bar, game rm, 5th bedrm, full bath & ample storage. Lrg level backyard w/ gorgeous deck is private & serene. No detail was missed in this 5 year New home. Exceptional opportunity. Kirkwood School District. Walk to Downtown Kirkwood. PICS IN Wed. when active.

