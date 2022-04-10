5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $785,000

Remarkable historic home walking distance to restaurants and shopping of the Central West End. Renovated on every level with craftsmanship and detailing of a bygone era; highlighted by box ceilings, dentil molding, and wainscoting. Expansive rooms on main level featuring a modern kitchen, powder room, and central staircase, elegantly highlighted with stained glass. 2nd level hosts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Primary suite is located in the turret, with curved walls, luxe bath and features a rain forest shower. 3rd floor is currently used as an independent apartment with full kitchen, bedroom, bath and spacious living spaces with private entrance to the exterior. The Apartment is easily accessed to the main house with a secured doorway. An electronic gate at the entry drive leads to the carriage house with 3 parking spots, and a curved paver back patio enclosed by fencing. The covered back porch is off the kitchen and leads to the patio and outdoor spaces. Turnkey and Move-in ready!