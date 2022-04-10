Remarkable historic home walking distance to restaurants and shopping of the Central West End. Renovated on every level with craftsmanship and detailing of a bygone era; highlighted by box ceilings, dentil molding, and wainscoting. Expansive rooms on main level featuring a modern kitchen, powder room, and central staircase, elegantly highlighted with stained glass. 2nd level hosts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The Primary suite is located in the turret, with curved walls, luxe bath and features a rain forest shower. 3rd floor is currently used as an independent apartment with full kitchen, bedroom, bath and spacious living spaces with private entrance to the exterior. The Apartment is easily accessed to the main house with a secured doorway. An electronic gate at the entry drive leads to the carriage house with 3 parking spots, and a curved paver back patio enclosed by fencing. The covered back porch is off the kitchen and leads to the patio and outdoor spaces. Turnkey and Move-in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
Former slugger relates how he told manager La Russa it would be 'dumb' not to take rookie Pujols onto the team.
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
Scaling the walls: After exploring new dimensions for Busch to spur offense, Cardinals stuck with 'golden' rule
Cardinals' home has become even less hospitable to hitters and home runs, seeing a plunge in runs per game in 2021. But is it an advantage to build on?