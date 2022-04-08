5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,000

Understated exterior & delightful contemporary interior invites you in & captivates your senses. Over 4500 sq ft of living space, this open concept gem is everything you've been waiting for. 5beds/3 baths, first floor primary suite w/walk in closet~luxury at your fingertips. One-of-a-kind floorpan. Sun filled rooms, floor to ceiling windows, remote custom shades, heated tile floors, gorgeous wide-planked hardwood floors. Meticulously renovated w/finest finishes. Designer lighting throughout. Kitchen opens the Living/Dining Rooms to inspire your inner chef! High-end appliances for entertaining like a pro. Abundance of customized closet space on every floor. Finished Lower Level is ready for home gym, theater room, you want it, there's room for it. Ample unfinished space provides more storage options. Smooth transition to the private fenced yard w/composite decking & outdoor lighting. Located in Kirkwood Schools & situated near HWY 270 & 64/40. Love where you live & live where you play.