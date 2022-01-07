5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $799,989

Take a look at this like-new 2 Story just about a mile from Downtown Clayton. Built in '06 to custom standards and filled with premium features. This beautiful brick-front traditional on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood is bathed in natural light, the Job-finished floors and 9 ft ceilings cover the entire main floor starting in the open foyer with access to every room. The custom kitchen comes with high-end wood cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances and a perfectly sized center island; all open to the Breakfast Room with access to the deck and pool area. Upstairs the Master Suite offers vaulted ceilings a huge walk-in closet and a luxury bath. 3 more bedrooms and a hall bath are included upstairs, but so is the laundry room and a multi-purpose loft for TV watching or Study time. The party starts in the finished lower level which has 2 wine coolers in the wet bar, a rec room, another bedroom. All this plus a 3 car garage and the nicest swimming pool in the neighborhood.