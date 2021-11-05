5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $800,000

All brick spacious 5 bedroom 5.5 bath w/main floor master plus a pool! Oak flooring and crown molding extends through first floor. Master suite is tastefuly updated w/coffered ceiling+lighting. Luxurious master bath has jetted tub+separate shower w/multiple shower heads;radiant heated floor+2 skylights. Enjoy updated kitchen w/SS appliances and open to sunroom. Relish in the views of a beautifully landscaped lot w/outside patio (16X13) overlooking in-ground pool area. Enjoy convenience of main floor laundry and mud room. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms and 3 updated bathrooms. Large finished lower level includes bonus room (19X12), recreation room(26X24) w/kitchenette, and exercise room (22X16) with it's own bath with shower. Plenty of parking for your guests w/extended driveway+parking space for 5 cars on lot plus 2 car garage. Already equipped with a Juicebox 40 for your electric car. Sprinkler system; Dual HVAC systems; 3 hot water heaters; plus roof is 4 years old. HSA warranty.