5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $815,000

This dramatic 2nd French Empire 5800 sf home was built for David Constant Jaccard, owners of world-renowned Mermod and Jaccard Jewelry Co., This home has retained most of its original features over the last 138 years and is in extraordinary condition. 42" custom kit w/a center island. Updated master bath w/a jet tub & separate shower, lovingly maintained by its current owners to retain features incl. 3 story Grand staircase, original butlers pantry, the intricately carved woodwork, marble & 9 elaborate fireplace mantles. Features include 14' ft. coved ceilings, crown molding, an 11 foot gilded pier mirror, generously sized rooms throughout the home, a second floor laundry room, & many unique extras such as the original speaking tube system. In addition, the carriage house has been renovated to include a 750 sf apartment w/full kitchen, bath, extra storage and its own laundry room, currently leased. New Boiler & many systems updates. Nestled on under 1/4 acre, this home is a rare find