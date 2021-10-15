 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $825,000

Modern meets luxury in the Ladue School District! Step inside this sprawling ranch to find an interior tastefully updated for today’s lifestyle. Work from home in style in your completely enclosed home office featuring vaulted ceiling, sliding glass wall and wet bar. The main floor includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full interior bathrooms, exterior ½ bath for the pool (no wet feet on your new white oak hardwood flooring!), and main floor laundry. The kitchen is a contemporary masterpiece, boasting Bosch appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash, and large center island. Wake up overlooking the sparkling pool in the large main level master suite. Master bathroom is fresh and modern with soaking tub and large step in shower. Make your way to the lower level for even more living space, including 5th bedroom, office, full bathroom, and wet bar with retro fridge. Staying home is even more fun when you have your own private inground pool! Beautifully landscaped with irrigation system.

