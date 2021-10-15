Modern meets luxury in the Ladue School District! Step inside this sprawling ranch to find an interior tastefully updated for today’s lifestyle. Work from home in style in your completely enclosed home office featuring vaulted ceiling, sliding glass wall and wet bar. The main floor includes 4 bedrooms, 2 full interior bathrooms, exterior ½ bath for the pool (no wet feet on your new white oak hardwood flooring!), and main floor laundry. The kitchen is a contemporary masterpiece, boasting Bosch appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash, and large center island. Wake up overlooking the sparkling pool in the large main level master suite. Master bathroom is fresh and modern with soaking tub and large step in shower. Make your way to the lower level for even more living space, including 5th bedroom, office, full bathroom, and wet bar with retro fridge. Staying home is even more fun when you have your own private inground pool! Beautifully landscaped with irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We needed to go a different way': Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Two years removed NL manager of the year award, three weeks after record 17-game winning streak, Shildt 'floored' by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.