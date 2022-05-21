Welcome to South Harrison! This beautiful Kirkwood home boasts 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Gleaming hardwoods bounce light to the 9 ft ceilings throughout the main floor. The spacious open first floor plan features formal dining room, living room, and office or play area w/french doors. The family room offers a gas fireplace & built-in bookcases that open to the breakfast room & kitchen. This sleek kitchen is filled with custom cabinetry with granite counters, gas range, butler's pantry, & microwave drawer. The mudroom off the garage keeps the house organized & clean! Upstairs, enjoy the large master w/ensuite bath, dual vanities, pedestal tub, & spacious tiled shower. 2nd floor laundry is built w/custom storage. The finished lower level is complete with rec room w/wet bar & wine cooler, An added 5th bedroom with walk in closet & full bath, plus plenty of storage by the utilities. Outside living space includes a stamped patio w/pergola & fire pit in front of a large fenced backyard
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $839,900
