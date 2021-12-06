Take a look at this like-new 2 Story just about a mile from Downtown Clayton. Built in '06 to custom standards and filled with premium features. This beautiful brick-front traditional on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood is bathed in natural light, the Job-finished floors and 9 ft ceilings cover the entire main floor starting in the open foyer with access to every room. The custom kitchen comes with high-end wood cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances and a perfectly sized center island; all open to the Breakfast Room with access to the deck and pool area. Upstairs the Master Suite offers vaulted ceilings a huge walk-in closet and a luxury bath. 3 more bedrooms and a hall bath are included upstairs, but so is the laundry room and a multi-purpose loft for TV watching or Study time. The party starts in the finished lower level which has 2 wine coolers in the wet bar, a rec room, another bedroom. All this plus a 3 car garage and the nicest swimming pool in the neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $849,989
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.