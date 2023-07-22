Here's your chance to own a NEW home in the heart of Kirkwood. Everything will be done; all you need to do is move in! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has the functional space that is sure to please. MF offers 9-foot ceilings and LVP flooring throughout. Dedicated office space is perfect for those still working from home. Front RM has gas fireplace and can be used as formal dining room or living room. Fabulous chefs' kitchen with huge island that opens to breakfast area and hearth room. Kitchen features gorgeous Quartz counters, two-toned custom 42" cabinets, SS gas range with accent hood, DBL oven/microwave combo, and room for everyone to hang out. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Master ensuite has walk-in closet & luxurious spa-like bath with marble flooring & shower, your own private retreat. 5th bedroom & 3rd full bath can be found in the LL, along with rec room. Oversized 2-car garage! Add room for safe or wine. Close to everything Kirkwood has to offer!