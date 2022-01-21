 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $880,000

A circular drive welcomes you to 45 Clermont Lane which is a delightful ranch home on a lovely lot. The floor plan is flexible with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a dining room, den and sitting room on the main level. Additionally, the open and updated kitchen opens to the adjacent sitting area and looks out onto the pool. There is plenty of lower level finished space, a half bath and a 3+ car garage. The lot is over a half-acre with lovely landscaping and a delightful pool. This is a lot of house for the money and the location is super convenient and private. Don't miss this one!

