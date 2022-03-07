5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000

Wonderful 2-story home tucked away in a tree-lined Ladue neighborhood, perfectly situated on a 1-acre corner lot. Well manicured lot with pool & wonderful outdoor entertaining space. Spacious Main floor boasts exceptional millwork & sleek hardwoods. Spacious LR & DR filled w/ abundance of natural light. Transition into the charming FR w/ built-in bookcases & wood burning FP. Updated kitchen offers huge center island & top of the line appliances. Relax & unwind in the lovely sunroom w/views of beautiful lot. Butler's pantry w/ wet bar, ice maker & fridge between DR & Kitchen. 2nd front entrance leads to Mudrm/Laundry w/ Pool bath & side door + 2-car garage. Second flr features 4 BR's & 2 Full bths, including Large Primary BR w/ private bath. Finished Lower Level provides loads of add. space w/ recreation area, family rm, bonus rm & 5th bedroom w/ full bth. This home is made for entertaining family & friends! Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it your own!