Impressive custom-built French Country 1.5 story home with magnificent finishes. Features include Bois Chamois French White Oak wide plank flooring, majestic two-story fieldstone fireplace, and massive timber trusses with wrought iron treatments in living room. Main floor master suite with 10’+ main floor ceilings, two walk-in closets, private laundry, and large bath. Brooksberry designer kitchen with Subzero refrigerator, soapstone countertops, and Wolf range. 10’+ pour-in walkout basement has rough-in plumbing with awesome potential. Expansive front and rear porches with inlay ceiling. Main level and lower-level secondary garage. Marvin windows & doors, slate-style architectural roof, copper gutters, and beautiful dormers. Excellent Olivette location in Ladue schools, walkable to Old Bonhomme Elementary & Stacy Park. Home is offered as-is and requires updating.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000
