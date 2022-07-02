From the moment you arrive you can tell this is a special home! From the wraparound front porch to the beautiful double entry doors. Once inside you will enjoy every amenity expected for today's Kirkwood lifestyle. Wide-open living spaces basking in sunlight. The kitchen is amazing with two islands, a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, beverage station, gorgeous marble counter tops, a full suite of stainless steel Bosch appliances and open to the large family room and breakfast area. Outside find a fun courtyard style patio perfect for grilling! There is even a two car garage carriage house with bonus space above! The sparking freshwater pool is perfect for hot summer days. Upstairs you will find an awesome primary suite with a custom organized walk in closet and luxurious spa bath. Three other bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room complete the second level. The finished lower level has a huge rec. room plus another bedroom and bathroom! Showings begin Thursday, June 16th.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000
