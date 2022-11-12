5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,900

Stupendous design will leave you breathless, 5 bd, 4 ba, 2 car garage, new home located in Ramblewood subdivision. Gorgeous home boasts style & class, entry foyer has soaring ceilings that welcomes you home. Open floor plan w/natural light gleaming off stunning engineered white oak flooring throughout, features are endless. Formal dining area opens to living room w/awesome gas fireplace. Chef’s dream kitchen w/abundance of sleek two-tone cabinetry, decorative mirrored wall, granite countertops, breakfast bar/island, Cafe appliances & bonus hidden walk-in pantry! Laundry area & half bath on main level. The upper level has a massive master suite, includes a large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom w/stylish freestanding tub, double vanity w/custom decorative backsplash, & oversized rainfall shower. Additionally 3 large bd, full ba & 2nd laundry for convenience. The finished basement has 2nd living/dining area complete with an awesome wet bar, 5th bedroom, 3rd full bath, & storage.