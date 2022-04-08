Freshy remodeled from top to bottom. This home features over 5,000 SQ. FT. of luxurious living space. New flooring and paint throughout with upgrades galore. The details of the trim and molding will wow you. Main Floor office, formal living, and dining room lead you to the great room. 3 gas fireplace fronts to add to the style and warmth. The kitchen is large and inviting with a 2 story wall of windows, white cabinets, a center island, breakfast bar and custom hood over the gas stove. Double ovens and lots of storage make this dream a reality. The built in planning desk area, half bath and laundry room #1 round out the main floor. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with, updated bath and newly designed walk in closets, 4 more bedrooms, 2 more new bathrooms and laundry room #2. The lower level has been redone and features a wet bar as a welcomed additional living space. 2 car plus garage, paver patio, and large yard backing to common ground. Ready to be moved in and start enjoying now.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $900,000
