Just Listed – Beautiful builder display home with modern farmhouse elevation! The popular Bridgeport plan from Rolwes company is a gorgeous 1 ½ Story home with high-end finishes and 3-Car Garage. The first floor features an open layout with Formal Dining, spacious Great Room, Dining, Hearth Room Laundry and Powder Room. The open Kitchen is ideal for entertaining with an oversized island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, range hood and walk-in pantry. A beautiful Owner’s Suite with coffered ceilings and stylish Owner’s Bath with access to large walk-in closet can also be found on the first floor. The second floor features a bonus room, two Bedrooms with Jack & Jill Bath, and an additional Bedroom with private Bath. The lower level offers ample space for living or guests complete with Rec Room, a fifth Bedroom, full Bath, and an unfinished area perfect for storage.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $926,500
