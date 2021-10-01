5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $949,900

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Ladue. Enter into the formal living/dining room that features a cozy fireplace & floor-to-ceiling windows. The stunningly renovated kitchen with custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, SubZero fridge & large center island opens to the light-filled family room & an extra dining area - the perfect place for entertaining. Open concept not for you? No problem! This home offers the best of both worlds with a separate rec area, full bathroom, & storage in the lower level. Rounding out the main level is a full home office & the master suite, featuring a walk-in closet, an updated master bath with a double vanity, clawfoot tub, & separate shower. The second floor offers four bedrooms, an updated jack & jill bath & an additional full bathroom. Enjoy your evenings outside on the patio overlooking the lush, quiet backyard. Conveniently located off of Lindbergh Dr with easy access to I40.