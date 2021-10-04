This neighborhood is an exceptional place to raise a family and be connected.There are movie nights, holiday celebrations of all kinds, kids and adult gatherings.Completed in 1894,this stunning,historic home in Compton Heights features a 2-story stunning great room.Directly adjacent is a large, gourmet kitchen with a private covered porch.Also on the first floor are two large parlor rooms and a bar, all perfect for entertaining.Completing the first floor is an office and 2 half baths.Two staircases lead up to the second floor with the master suite and bath,two additional beds and a full bath.The third floor has two more beds,a full bath with a grand ballroom. Custom woodwork, 5 fireplaces, stained glass windows,and distinctive decor through out.A story tale courtyard leads to the pool, a 2-story carriage house that was previously stabled horses, but has been converted into a garage. The lower level is completely finished with a full kitchen,more multi purpose rooms,and a full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $949,900
