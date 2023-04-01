Awesome 1.5 story 3 years young custom built Kirkwood home on almost a 1/2 acre with a circle drive for guests, a side entry garage, and a main floor master bedroom with a dynamite master master bath and walk-in closet! Inside you'll find a light-filled open floor plan featuring an incredible kitchen. It includes built-in shelving, tons of counter space, a huge island, and both a full-sized refrigerator AND freezer. The kitchen opens up to a family room with a fireplace and a separate dining room that opens up to a fabulous private deck over looking the park like yard! The upstairs features 3 bedrooms one with a Jack and Jill bath and one with its own ensuite! The lower level features another huge family room and a fifth bedroom and full bath . Two car garage round out this great house!!! This home could be rented for 5000.00 a month!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $950,000
