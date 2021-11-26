Live on one of St. Louis’ grandest streets, rich with history and elegant architecture in sought after Compton Heights! The exterior was dramatically modified to a New Orleans colonial boasting wrought iron, columns, fountains, statues and backyard courtyard complete with inground pool and carriage house. Enjoy the charm of the many historic interior highlights...dining room with rounded walls and ceilings, extensive crown and ceiling moldings, hardwood floors, marble fireplace surrounds, built-in bookcases and stained glass windows! The 2-story great room is a wonderful gathering spot complete with a gas fireplace. Plenty of natural sunlight in the gourmet eat-in kitchen with french doors leading to the courtyard and covered porch. The master bedroom suite features a walk in closet and fireplace. Four more spacious bedrooms and two full baths complete the upper levels along with a huge rec room on the 3rd floor. The finished lower level has a family rm, kitchenette and full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Matz and Stroman, two free-agent starters of interest to the Cardinals, share a trait the club values.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.
A preliminary investigation suggests the child was handling a rifle when it went off.