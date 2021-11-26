5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $950,000

Live on one of St. Louis’ grandest streets, rich with history and elegant architecture in sought after Compton Heights! The exterior was dramatically modified to a New Orleans colonial boasting wrought iron, columns, fountains, statues and backyard courtyard complete with inground pool and carriage house. Enjoy the charm of the many historic interior highlights...dining room with rounded walls and ceilings, extensive crown and ceiling moldings, hardwood floors, marble fireplace surrounds, built-in bookcases and stained glass windows! The 2-story great room is a wonderful gathering spot complete with a gas fireplace. Plenty of natural sunlight in the gourmet eat-in kitchen with french doors leading to the courtyard and covered porch. The master bedroom suite features a walk in closet and fireplace. Four more spacious bedrooms and two full baths complete the upper levels along with a huge rec room on the 3rd floor. The finished lower level has a family rm, kitchenette and full bath.