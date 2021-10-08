Amazing 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac street, w/ a beautiful level lot backing to trees, & a private inground pool! Enter to find wide plank wood floors throughout most of the ML. The entry foyer is flanked by the formal dining rm & office. The spacious great rm, w/ a gas fireplace, leads to the outdoor pool area. The spectacular kitchen is a dream come true w/ quartz countertops, large center island, 2 sinks, double ovens, gas cooktop, Sub Zero refrigerator, butler's pantry, walk-in pantry & adjoining breakfast rm & hearth rm w/ a vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. The master suite boasts a coffered ceiling & lux bath w/ dual vanities, make-up area, 2 walk-in closets, oversized walk-in shower & jetted tub. 3 addtl bedrms & 2 full baths, also on the UL. The walk-out LL offers addtl living space w/ a family rm, rec rm w/ a large walk-behind wet bar, bedrm w/ a full bath & an addtl half bath. Added features include ML laundry, 3 car side entry garage, patio, newer roof & much more!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.