5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $975,000

Amazing 2 story home located on a cul-de-sac street, w/ a beautiful level lot backing to trees, & a private inground pool! Enter to find wide plank wood floors throughout most of the ML. The entry foyer is flanked by the formal dining rm & office. The spacious great rm, w/ a gas fireplace, leads to the outdoor pool area. The spectacular kitchen is a dream come true w/ quartz countertops, large center island, 2 sinks, double ovens, gas cooktop, Sub Zero refrigerator, butler's pantry, walk-in pantry & adjoining breakfast rm & hearth rm w/ a vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. The master suite boasts a coffered ceiling & lux bath w/ dual vanities, make-up area, 2 walk-in closets, oversized walk-in shower & jetted tub. 3 addtl bedrms & 2 full baths, also on the UL. The walk-out LL offers addtl living space w/ a family rm, rec rm w/ a large walk-behind wet bar, bedrm w/ a full bath & an addtl half bath. Added features include ML laundry, 3 car side entry garage, patio, newer roof & much more!