This neighborhood is an exceptional place to raise a family and be connected.There are movie nights, holiday celebrations of all kinds, kids and adult gatherings.Completed in 1894,this stunning,historic home in Compton Heights features a 2-story stunning great room.Directly adjacent is a large, gourmet kitchen with a private covered porch.Also on the first floor are two large parlor rooms and a bar, all perfect for entertaining.Completing the first floor is an office and 2 half baths.Two staircases lead up to the second floor with the master suite and bath,two additional beds and a full bath.The third floor has two more beds,a full bath with a grand ballroom. Custom woodwork, 5 fireplaces, stained glass windows,and distinctive decor through out.A story tale courtyard leads to the pool, a 2-story carriage house that was previously stabled horses, but has been converted into a garage. The lower level is completely finished with a full kitchen,more multi purpose rooms,and a full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
The case is likely to be appealed.
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.
The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
The facility is currently set to retire in 2039. But experts now think that will happen much sooner.