Wonderful home in a great Kirkwood location! An open floor plan, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, a great room, ten foot ceilings, a screened-in porch and many other highlights make this a home easy to live in and enjoy. Outfitted with stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, a walk-in pantry and a center island, the kitchen is nothing short of sensational! The first floor master suite, a rarity in Kirkwood's newer homes, has his and her walk-in closets, a double tray ceiling and a classically styled bathroom highlighted with carrara marble throughout. This low-maintenance home's location, 2 laundry rooms, gas and wood-burning fireplaces, screened-in porch, oversized 2 car garage and custom woodwork make it a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $999,000
