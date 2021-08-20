Welcome to 1110 Thornwood Dr! This beautifully renovated, multi-level ranch offers almost 4,000 sq feet of wow! Step inside through the formal living room into the massive great room. The stunningly renovated kitchen is every home chef's dream, featuring custom cabinetry, beautiful tile backsplash, loads of cabinets & counter space, walk-in pantry, an oversized SubZero fridge, separate ice maker, & plenty of seating at the large center island. The kitchen opens to the spacious, light-filled great room, & the dining area - the perfect place for entertaining. From the great room, step outside onto the patio overlooking the lush backyard. Back inside, take a right & you will find four spacious bedrooms & two full baths. To the left, you will find a home office, & the master suite, featuring a walk-in closet & an updated master bath with a double vanity, clawfoot tub, & separate shower. Downstairs you will find a large rec room, a full bath, & plenty of storage space. Move in and enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $999,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.
Doctors are encouraged by his progress, according to a tweet Saturday from the cardinal’s Twitter account.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Newly released documents show Trump’s inner circle regarded public dishonesty as smart strategy and nothing to be embarrassed about.
The story of a St. Louis man who says he foiled a car theft, then used the phone he found to ferret out other crimes, has gone viral on Facebook.
Milwaukee ties game in ninth on solo homer, pulls away in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch, an error, and a misplay. Pushes Cardinals 12 games back in division.