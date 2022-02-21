What an opportunity! This original owner brick & frame home has over 3400 sq ft & a unique floor plan. With some TLC & renovations this 4 bedroom, 4 bath home could be quite charming & enjoyed by the proud new owners for years to come. The oversized exterior brick was relocated from a an old brick manufacturer in Chicago. There are many interesting rooms such as 2 parlors, a two story family room with bar and fireplace, cozy patio, & a "conversation pit;" great for games, cards, or just visiting over coffee or tea. The 2nd floor has a charming balcony, 3 bedrooms plus a master suite. There are possibilities galore in the full basement with a spa room (whirlpool tub not in working condition), a rec room, & full bath. Convenient circle drive & 2 car garage. Situated on almost an acre, the home has commanding views with mature trees. Lovely Sunset Hills neighborhood, Lindbergh schools. HERE IS THE FIXER UPPER YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Home is offered in its present condition.
5 Bedroom Home in Sunset Hills - $450,000
